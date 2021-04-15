JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,773 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.28 million, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

