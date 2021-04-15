Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $165.95 on Monday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

