Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $165.95 on Monday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Analyst Recommendations for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.