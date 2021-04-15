OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 455.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 455.75 ($5.95).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 483 ($6.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 494.60 ($6.46). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 396.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

