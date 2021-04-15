Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $192.39 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $3,989,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.