Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 363.0% in March

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 363.0% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Navigator by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

