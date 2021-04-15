Babak Azad Sells 12,500 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $842,987.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $37.67 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $39,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 143.0% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 700.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 298,750 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $24,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.