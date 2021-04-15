Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $59.80 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

