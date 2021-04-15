First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

