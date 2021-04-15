Barclays Increases Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $230.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NYSE:HON opened at $229.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

