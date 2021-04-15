Adam Karon Sells 5,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $103.57 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

