Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

