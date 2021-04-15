JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JBLU. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

