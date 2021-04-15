Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NUVB. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

