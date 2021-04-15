Jane Street Group LLC Invests $129,000 in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nxt-ID, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

