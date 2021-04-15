Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.64% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.27). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.35% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Markus Sieger acquired 10,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,673.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,849 shares of company stock valued at $276,424. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

