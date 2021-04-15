PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 642,886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

