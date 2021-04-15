Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. "

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

