Jane Street Group LLC Sells 69,878 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 69,878 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

