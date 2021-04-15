Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

