Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,372 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

