Jane Street Group LLC Sells 4,643 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $889.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

