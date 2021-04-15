17,722 Shares in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TCG BDC by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TCG BDC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TCG BDC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of -79.59 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

