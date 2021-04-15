Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FT opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

