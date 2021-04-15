Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $153,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVN opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

