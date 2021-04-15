Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $738.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

