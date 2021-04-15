Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,371 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 427,970 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

