Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.69. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

