YETI (NYSE:YETI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $85.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in YETI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in YETI by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.