Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,997 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 73,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 421.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

