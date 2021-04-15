Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

