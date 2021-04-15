Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Shares of WHR opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $238.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 73.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

