Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.
Shares of WHR opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $238.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 73.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.