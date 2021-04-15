58,669 Shares in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

QMCO opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

