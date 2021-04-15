Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $374,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ONE Gas by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

