AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AxoGen worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 208,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AxoGen by 28,052.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 639,312 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

