15,273 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

