Susquehanna Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $147.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $177.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System by 198.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 88.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

