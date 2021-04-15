ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Holdings Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,320,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

