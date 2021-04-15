Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 559 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $54.91 and a 12-month high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.