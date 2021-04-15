Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,420 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $6,086,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

