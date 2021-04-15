Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of MILE stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11. Metromile has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.39.
About Metromile
