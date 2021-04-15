Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MILE stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11. Metromile has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.39.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

