Morgan Stanley Acquires 268,500 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Personalis worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

