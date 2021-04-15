Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $7,906,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $462.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,595,187.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,516,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,410,774 shares of company stock valued at $26,863,586. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.