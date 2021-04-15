Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ PSFE opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $15.65.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
