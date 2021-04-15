Credit Suisse AG Invests $138,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tidewater by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.