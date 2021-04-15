Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

