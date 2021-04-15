Northern Trust Corp Has $3.68 Million Stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FRP were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FRP by 55,987.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 496,613 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

FRPH opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $468.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

