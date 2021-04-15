Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 563.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of Marten Transport worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTN opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

