Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

PRSP stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances.

