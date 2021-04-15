Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

