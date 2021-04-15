Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $8,286,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $7,927,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

